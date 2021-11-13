Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.61

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.61 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 37.40 ($0.49). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.49), with a volume of 76,757 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £105.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

