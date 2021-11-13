Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000.

GHACU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

