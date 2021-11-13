Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galecto by 159.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

