FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Decreased by B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

