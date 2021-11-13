FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Raised by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$16.83 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

