FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kingfisher plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGFHY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.