FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Coinbase Global, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $8.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $342.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

