FY2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.20.

AEM stock opened at C$71.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$62.28 and a 1-year high of C$100.03. The stock has a market cap of C$17.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

