FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,359.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

