FY2021 EPS Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Increased by Analyst

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $17.62 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $40.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 241,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $160,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

