FY2021 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.