FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.