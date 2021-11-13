FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

NYSE ESS opened at $346.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $347.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

