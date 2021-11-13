FY2021 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Reduced by Truist Securiti

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of DV stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

