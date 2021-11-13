FY2021 EPS Estimates for COMPASS Pathways plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for COMPASS Pathways in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $35.39 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

