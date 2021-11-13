FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioNTech in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $44.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $47.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

Shares of BNTX opened at $238.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

