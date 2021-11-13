FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.22.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$33.71 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$633.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,685.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

