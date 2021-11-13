FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,050,625 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

