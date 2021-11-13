FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brickell Biotech, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brickell Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,449.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 49.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 442,490 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 754.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 379,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 334,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 333,169 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 18.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 609,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

