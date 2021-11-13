FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AirBoss of America Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.50 price objective on the stock.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.47 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.90.

TSE BOS opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.53.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.