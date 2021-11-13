FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $82.06 on Friday. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $91.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

