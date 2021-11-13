FS KKR Capital Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FSK stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,940 shares of company stock valued at $412,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.