Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $119.89

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.89 and last traded at $120.97, with a volume of 4910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.55.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

