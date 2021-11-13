Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

