Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:FMS opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

