FreightCar America (RAIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

