Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRLN. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.