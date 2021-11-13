Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ci Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.29.

FRU stock opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$13.17.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

