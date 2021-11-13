Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $10.46.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

