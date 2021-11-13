Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

