Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.