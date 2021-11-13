Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

