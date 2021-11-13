Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $19.06. Fossil Group shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 73,996 shares.

The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,736 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

