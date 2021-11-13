Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FOSL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.82. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 325.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,782 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,878 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

