Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Fossil Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,465,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $886.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fossil Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.77% of Fossil Group worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

