Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.79. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 261,352 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $2,325,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

