Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $131 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.27 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,479. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forrester Research by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

