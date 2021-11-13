Formula One Group (FWONB) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS: FWONB) is one of 28 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Formula One Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Formula One Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group 0.05% 0.01% N/A Formula One Group Competitors 13.05% 18.30% 5.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Formula One Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group Competitors 239 914 1695 48 2.54

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Formula One Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Formula One Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Formula One Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $1.15 billion -$1.42 billion N/A Formula One Group Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 7.97

Formula One Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Formula One Group peers beat Formula One Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.