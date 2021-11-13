Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Issues Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,078. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

