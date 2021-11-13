ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of FORG stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. 501,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,844. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

