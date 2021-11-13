ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ForgeRock updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Shares of FORG opened at $31.28 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

A number of research firms have commented on FORG. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

