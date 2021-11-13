ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ForgeRock updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

NYSE:FORG opened at $31.28 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

