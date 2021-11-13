Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Posts Earnings Results

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Flux Power stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 175,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,764. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.