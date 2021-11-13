Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NVO opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

