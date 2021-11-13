Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 196.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

TLH stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $164.36.

