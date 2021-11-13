Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $66.01 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $224.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

