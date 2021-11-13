Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEF. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEF opened at $70.42 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

