Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEWJ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 374.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 139,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $905,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWJ opened at $40.99 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

