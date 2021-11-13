Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,899,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $163.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.