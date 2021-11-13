Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 13,461 Shares of AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AAA stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

