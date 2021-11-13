FLIP Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. FLIP has a total market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

